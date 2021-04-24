Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Baxter International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

