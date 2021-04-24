Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Head to Head Contrast

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Pluristem Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $99.33 million 27.92 -$51.98 million ($0.53) -29.89 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 6,951.06 -$29.15 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S 31.17% 13.61% 6.86% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -86.51% -68.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 122.60%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2- and brachyury-expressing cancers; and MVA-BN WEV that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating Equine encephalitis.It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

