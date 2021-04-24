Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

