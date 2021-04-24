Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $559.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.95 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

