Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 456 Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

RXL opened at $89.44 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $89.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.72.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

