Barry Fairley Sells 29,067 Shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) insider Barry Fairley sold 29,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.20), for a total value of A$48,861.63 ($34,901.16).

Barry Fairley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Barry Fairley sold 18,523 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.20), for a total value of A$31,118.64 ($22,227.60).

On Thursday, March 25th, Barry Fairley sold 27,113 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.24), for a total value of A$47,203.73 ($33,716.95).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

