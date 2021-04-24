Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Eight Capital

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABX. Canaccord Genuity restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.00.

ABX stock opened at C$27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.65. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.96%.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

