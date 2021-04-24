Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RYAAY. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,929 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.