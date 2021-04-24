Barclays Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $185.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $189.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $191.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

