Banta Asset Management LP Invests $1.29 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 5.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

