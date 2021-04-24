Banta Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,549 shares during the quarter. Veritone makes up approximately 41.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Veritone worth $57,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Veritone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veritone by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

