Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Receives €3.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.54 ($4.16).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products, deals in securities, and manages pension funds.

