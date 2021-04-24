Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.64 ($10.16).

B4B3 opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.88 and its 200-day moving average is €10.28. Metro has a 52-week low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

