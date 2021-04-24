AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

AZZ stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. AZZ has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AZZ by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after buying an additional 620,736 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AZZ by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 31,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

