AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS.

NYSE:AZZ traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 253,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

