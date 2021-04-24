Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 28.5% This Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Azuki has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $6.68 million and $39,438.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00270028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.01014897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.85 or 1.00085488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.00611583 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.