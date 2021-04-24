Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXTA stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

