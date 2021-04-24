AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.82). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVRO. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,205. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $471.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

