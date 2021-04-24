Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $70.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.