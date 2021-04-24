Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of AGR opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

