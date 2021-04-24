AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,408.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,426.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AZO traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,471.35. 177,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,712. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $982.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,373.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

