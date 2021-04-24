AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $104.00. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.
In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AutoNation by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
