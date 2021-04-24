AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $104.00. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AutoNation by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.