Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALV. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.82.

ALV stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.32. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

