Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $295.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.