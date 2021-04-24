Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.76 ($80.89).

NDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

NDA stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching €70.44 ($82.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.80. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €42.83 ($50.39) and a 12-month high of €74.64 ($87.81). The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.