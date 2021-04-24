AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.87.

NYSE:T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

