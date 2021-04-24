Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches Market Cap of $22.78 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and approximately $80,393.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00269353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.