Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Athersys stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 121,964 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 271,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

