Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

