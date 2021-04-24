AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.82 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $920,441.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,382.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 35,034 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $876,550.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,034.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,641. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,116.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

