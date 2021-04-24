Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,231 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $674.77 million, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWH. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Aspira Women's Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

