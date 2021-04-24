ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $121.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.