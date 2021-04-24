Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.82 and last traded at $132.71. 9,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 206,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.22.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.