Arweave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.51 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $24.80 or 0.00048901 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $828.32 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.