Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $542,623.84

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 234.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $542,623.84 and $46,971.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,880.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.17 or 0.04483346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.88 or 0.00453759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $792.78 or 0.01558109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00760907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.70 or 0.00469131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.50 or 0.00405845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,046,965 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,422 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

