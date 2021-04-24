Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.
AFI opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.86.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile
