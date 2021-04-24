Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

AFI opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.86.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

