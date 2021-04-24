Arion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $102,739.66 and approximately $19.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.66 or 1.00201716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.00629084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.78 or 0.01016012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,841,878 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.