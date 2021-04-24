Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

