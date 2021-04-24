Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 37,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.