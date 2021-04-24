argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.35.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $296.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.28. argenx has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in argenx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in argenx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

