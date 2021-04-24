Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

FUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. 1,045,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

