Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

