Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $13.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

APDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

APDN opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

