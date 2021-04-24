Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Canton Hathaway LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 201,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Apple by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 96,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 65,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

