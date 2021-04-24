Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.46. 637,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 142.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 95.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth about $266,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 16.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 16.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

