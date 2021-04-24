Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $450.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

NYSE ANTM opened at $381.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.37. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $99,698,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

