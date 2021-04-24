Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $450.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.
NYSE ANTM opened at $381.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.37. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $99,698,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.