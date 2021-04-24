AnimalGo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42,050.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $9.99 million and $42,050.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00091293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.89 or 0.00651849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.85 or 0.07482354 BTC.

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

