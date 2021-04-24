Analyzing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Just Eat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Just Eat N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Match Group and Just Eat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $146.43, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Just Eat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Just Eat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.43 $431.13 million $4.53 32.89 Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Just Eat on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

