Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) PT at $61.00

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.92.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,394,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 495,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

