Analysts Set Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) PT at $12.50

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

